Can Nifty 50 hit 25,000 by General Elections 2024? Experts weigh in
Nifty 50 hits record high on BJP victories, market hopes for stable government after 2024 elections.
Domestic equity benchmark Nifty 50 hit its fresh record high of 20,612.70 in intraday trade on Monday, December 4, on across-the-board buying after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered victories across three major states, fuelling hopes that the country will see a stable government after the General Elections 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started