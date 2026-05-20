Can Nifty 50 hit 42,000 by 2028-end despite geopolitical uncertainty? CNI InfoXchange explains how

Can the Indian stock market benchmark Nifty 50 rise to 42,000 by December 2028 when geopolitical uncertainties and global volatilities are high? The index, which ended at 23,618 on 19 May, must surge by 78% in approximately two and a half years to reach that level.

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As per CNI InfoXchange, a SEBI-registered equity research and advisory firm, this is possible only if a confluence of factors occurs.

At first, the domestic market must undergo a "radical structural breakout, transitioning from its current base case growth of 12–14% to an explosive bull case of over 30% annually," said CNI InfoXchange.

Additionally, CNI InfoXchange argues in a report that Nifty's march to this height will require corporate earnings to accelerate at an extraordinary pace, exceeding a compounding rate of 25–30% to fundamentally justify such a price hike.

"Without this surge in underlying profitability, the index would rely on aggressive price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple expansion, meaning investors would be forced to pay a significantly higher premium for the same level of earnings," said the equity research firm.

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Moreover, sustaining the momentum will require macroeconomic tailwinds, such as consistent real GDP growth exceeding 7–8% to drive broad-based corporate profitability, policy support and stability.

CNI InfoXchange emphasises that the environment of rapid economic growth must be supported by "transformative Union Budgets focused heavily on structural reforms, manufacturing, and infrastructure, alongside a Goldilocks inflation scenario that allows the RBI to maintain a supportive, low-interest-rate regime."

Finally, the rise to mount 42k will require massive domestic and global liquidity in terms of SIP inflows from domestic retail investors and a roaring return of FIIs.

CNI InfoXchange further added that for the index to reach these heights, heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Reliance must deliver exceptional performance, complemented by a total resurgence in the IT sector and sustained structural shifts favouring Indian manufacturing and defence.

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According to the research firm, the primary risk to this FY27–28 bull case is global friction.

"Any disruption in the $2.9 trillion global AI capex cycle or heightened Middle Eastern tensions could temporarily bridge the capital flight. However, for the disciplined allocator, India remains the only large-scale market where growth is both structural and accelerating," said CNI InfoXchange.

India's bull market has room to run? CNI's hypothesis is based on an analysis of FII data over the past 7-8 years, broken down into four phases: two each representing the bull phase and the pullbacks.

The report studies four distinct market phases between 2019 and April 2026 and attempts to forecast a fifth phase stretching till 2028.

The research firm highlighted that the first phase, spanning January 2019 to September 2021, delivered one of the strongest rallies in the Indian stock market history, with the Nifty surging nearly 63%, while FIIs pumped in about $47 billion.

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The second phase, from October 2021 to June 2022, saw aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As a result of monetary tightening and increased geopolitical risks, FIIs pulled out nearly $33 billion from the Indian financial market during this period, but the Nifty corrected only around 10%, said CNI InfoXchange.

Bull market returned in the third phase, from July 2022 to September 2024, as India emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies. CNI InfoXchange highlighted that the Nifty jumped 63.5% and FIIs invested about $45 billion during the period.

The fourth phase, from October 2024 to April 2026, was a period of global turmoil, marked by US tariffs, the US-Iran conflict, and heavy FII outflows amid strong momentum towards the AI theme. Nifty corrected over 12% and FIIs withdrew $52 billion in the period, said CNI InfoXchange.

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CNI InfoXchange envisages phase five, from May 2026 to December 2028, in which the Indian economy may rise by 6.5-7.2%.

"In our assumptions for phase V from May 2026 to December 2028, and assumptions of market cycles repeating themselves and an average FII inflow of $50 billion and a historical 75% rally in the markets, the Nifty can add 17,800 points over the next two and a half years and hence can test levels of excess of 42,000 as we exit March 2029," said CNI InfoXchange.

"USD/INR as we stand is at 94.5, and assuming a 5% depreciation over the next 24 months, the average USD/INR rate can be 100," the research firm said.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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