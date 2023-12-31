Can Nifty 50 repeat the feat of 2023 in 2024? Experts warn of challenges
Market participants are stepping into 2024 with optimism, buoyed by prospects of potential rate cuts, robust economic expansion, and anticipated political stability post the Lok Sabha elections.
In 2023, the domestic equity market experienced its most impressive performance since 2017, with the Nifty 50 and the Sensex rising by 20 per cent and 19 per cent respectively. Additionally, the midcap and smallcap indices significantly outshone the benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap index soaring by 46 per cent and the Smallcap index surging by an impressive 48 per cent.
