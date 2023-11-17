Can Nifty 50 top 21,000 with a pre-election rally ahead of General Election 2024?
Historical data shows Nifty 50 experienced substantial gains in the months leading up to the general elections. Market participants hope Nifty 50 will repeat this trend before the 2024 General Election.
Domestic equity benchmarks have been on the ascent of late, buoyed by optimism surrounding potential interest rate stabilisation, steady domestic macroeconomic indicators and the in-line performance of Indian corporate earnings for the September quarter.
