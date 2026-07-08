Can Nifty 50 touch 25,000 this month? Analysts see bank, auto, IT stocks driving the next leg up

The Indian stock market witnessed sharp selling pressure on Wednesday, tracking weakness in global equities after fresh US strikes on Iran reignited geopolitical tensions.

The renewed escalation raised concerns over global energy supplies and triggered a broad risk-off sentiment, prompting investors to book profits following the market’s recent rally.

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The benchmark BSE Sensex fell more than 600 points, while the Nifty 50 declined nearly 0.8% to slip below the 24,200 level. Broader markets also came under pressure, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices declining more than 0.2% each.

Despite Wednesday’s decline, the Nifty 50 has gained nearly 2% so far in July and had climbed above the 24,500 mark in the previous session — its highest level since April.

The recent uptrend has been supported by a combination of favourable domestic and global factors, including optimism surrounding the US-Iran peace deal, easing crude oil prices, and Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turning net buyers in the cash market over the past few sessions.

With the index approaching key resistance levels, investors are now closely watching whether the Nifty 50 can scale the psychologically significant 25,000 mark this month.

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Can Nifty 50 hit 25,000 in July? The Nifty 50 recently broke out of a 477-point consolidation range on the daily chart and moved higher, even closing above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) on July 6. However, the index has struggled to sustain above this key technical level.

“Renewed tensions between the US and Iran have weighed on market sentiment. The RSI has also slipped below the 60 mark, indicating a pause in bullish momentum. Although July has historically been a strong month, with the Nifty ending higher in 15 of the past 20 years, FII participation in the cash market has remained relatively subdued. Moreover, the short covering witnessed over the past week has not been particularly aggressive,” said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

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Given these factors, Shah believes the probability of the Nifty 50 touching the 25,000 mark this month remains extremely low.

According to him, the 24,400 - 24,450 zone, which coincides with the 200-day EMA, is likely to act as immediate resistance. A decisive move above this range could extend the pullback towards 24,600, followed by 24,750 in the near term. On the downside, the 24,030 - 24,000 zone, aligned with the 20-day EMA, is expected to provide immediate support.

In contrast, Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, remains optimistic about the index’s prospects.

“The Nifty 50 continues to maintain a constructive technical structure after finding support around the 24,100 - 24,200 zone. The index is gradually forming a higher-high, higher-low pattern on the daily chart, while the RSI, at around 57 on the daily timeframe and above the midpoint on the weekly chart, indicates that bullish momentum remains intact,” Tailor said.

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He added that immediate resistance is placed in the 24,550 - 24,600 zone. “A decisive breakout above this range could accelerate buying interest and open the door for the index to test the psychological 25,000 mark during the month.”

Sectoral Outlook According to Tailor, the Bank Nifty remains the key driver for the broader market.

“The Bank Nifty is trading within an upward-sloping channel, supported by rising moving averages, while heavyweight HDFC Bank continues to exhibit positive price momentum. A sustained move above the 58,500 - 58,600 zone could trigger the next leg of the rally in both the Bank Nifty and the Nifty 50,” he said.

Among sectoral indices, Tailor believes Pharma remains one of the strongest performers, supported by a clear higher-high, higher-low formation and sustained trading above key moving averages, reflecting continued buying interest.

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The Auto index is also showing encouraging signs, consolidating near a crucial EMA support zone and appearing poised for a breakout above the 27,500 level. Such a move could further strengthen overall market breadth.

Meanwhile, the IT sector is showing early signs of recovery after finding support near a long-term demand zone on the weekly chart and forming a hammer candlestick pattern, indicating that selling pressure may be easing. A sustained recovery in IT could provide an additional boost to the benchmark index.

“Overall, the broader technical structure remains positive. As long as the Nifty 50 holds above the 24,000 support zone, the probability of testing the 25,000 mark this month remains favourable, led primarily by Banking, Pharma and Auto stocks, while an improving IT sector could act as an additional catalyst,” Tailor said.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.