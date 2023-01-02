Can Nifty break January jinx in 2023?3 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 01:25 PM IST
- Nifty has delivered negative return in last 13 out of 20 years
After ushering in the new year 2023, 50-stock index Nifty managed to give positive return on seventh year in a row. However, there was a catch in its December 2022 trade pattern. Generally, Nifty 50 index gives positive return to its investors in December and negative return in the month of January. In last 13 out of 20 years trade pattern, Nifty has delivered negative return and hence market is full of speculations whether there would be trend reversal this month and Nifty would be able to break its January jinx or not.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started