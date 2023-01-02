Can Nifty break January jinx in 2023?

Key triggers for Nifty

Speaking on whether Nifty would be able to break its January jinx, Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal said, "It's true that Nifty has a record of ending in negative territory in the month of January but we need to remember some triggers after ushering into the new year 2023 and those triggers include last full budget of the current central government, which is expected to be a common man friendly budget. Apart from this, in the month of December 2022, market went through the sell off heat only when major indices of the Dalal Street climbed to life-time highs. In the month of December, sell off trigger had come from the rising Covid-19 cases in China that renewed the fear of fresh Covid wave. However, in India, new Covid cases have declined, which is a good signal for market bulls."