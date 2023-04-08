Can RBI trigger Indian stock market rally after interest rate pause — explained

US dollar holds key

Advising stock market traders and investors too keep an eye on Dollar Index, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "US dollar holds key as current rally in global markets can be attributed to weakness in the American currency as well. Dollar Index has tumbled towards 2-month low that has brought FIIs towards emerging markets, which includes Dalal Street as well. any further weakness in the US dollar rates may trigger further buying by the FIIs and this could help Nifty and Bank Nifty to breach its immediate hurdle and may be its recent swing highs." He said that Dollar Index has immediate support placed at 100 levels and chances are high for the index to hit double digit in near term.