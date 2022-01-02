Can the markets continue to see a bull run in 2022?

Punchy valuations, likely monetary policy normalization from early 2022 and, potential short-term disruption to the economy from the covid-19 pandemic may act as headwinds in the first half of this year. However, equities are expected to outperform bonds and cash, albeit with more modest returns. But earnings growth expectations, the main driver of equity returns in mid-cycle, remain robust with upgrades likely. Consensus expects Nifty index earnings per share (EPS) to grow at 16% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for FY19-FY23 compared to 4% in FY12-FY19.

