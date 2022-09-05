Can the stock market end up positive for the year?

This independence is one of the core features of an efficient market, according to Lawrence Tint, the former U.S. chief executive of BGI, the organization that created iShares (now part of BlackRock). He says that when setting prices, an efficient market will base its level on a number of factors, all having to do with the future: Investors’ consensus belief about what will happen to corporate profits (their level and growth rates, as well as the uncertainty and volatility of future earnings streams), in addition to investors’ tolerance for that uncertainty and volatility. Notice that the list of these factors doesn’t include what has already happened, which is water under the bridge.