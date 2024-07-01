Can this little-known stock become the next MRF?
Summary
- The Yamuna Syndicate Ltd has the second-most expensive stock in India after MRF, and has delivered a 356% return in the past year. But investing in it comes with plenty of risk, including low liquidity, which leaves its stock price vulnerable to wild swings in either direction.
In June 2023, MRF became the first Indian company to cross ₹100,000 a share in the domestic stock market. The company has been the biggest success story of the Indian stock market. Its stock shot up from ₹2,910 in April 2005 to a high of ₹150,000 in February 2024, delivering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23% over 19 years.