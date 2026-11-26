Trump's tariffs on India: The US administration has proposed doubling tariffs on 14 trade partners, including India. The US government has advocated 25% tariffs on India, which is expected to impact chemicals, textiles, and capital goods to a greater extent. Jefferies India has published a report dated 26 November 2026, indicating that the India-US trade deal is nearing its final draft. The global investment bank predicted that India-US trade deal may become a reality in January 2027.

Trump's tariffs: Is India-US trade deal nearing? With a belief that ‘time to strike the deal nearing’, Jefferies India report said, "The US govt. has proposed to double tariffs on India to 25% post the "manufacturing overcapacity" probe conducted for 14 countries under Section 301. If a trade deal were to be achieved, the tariffs will fall to 17%, giving India 1-3 ppt advantage vs. select peers. The decision is likely in late Jan 27 or later. Indian govt. officials have earlier indicated US trade deal remains subject to some tariff advantage, and this proposal may finally help lift the uncertainty."

The global investment bank said that for India, USTR proposes tariffs of up to 25% on all goods. The proposal also explicitly provides for a 17% tariffif India and the US reach a reciprocal trade agreement. A potential negotiated outcome of 17% can provide an advantage of 1-3ppt over emerging peer countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

India-US trade deal | Developments, timeline India and the US announced an interim trade agreement in Feb'26. Indian officials have indicated that the first tranche is in the final stages of legal drafting, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during his Oct’26 India visit that the agreement was “very, very close,” with only a few items unresolved. Commerce Minister has also said that preferential US market access for Indian goods at lower tariffs than competing countries has already been agreed. Media reports suggest the first tranche could be concluded by end-FY27, although no formal timeline has been announced.

Trump's tariffs | Indian stocks to watch Highlighting the impact of Trump's tariffs on India, the Jefferies India research report said that currently, of India's annual US$104bn exports to the US, pharmaceuticals (Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Lupin, Zydus, Biocon, Gland Pharma), energy products and several electronics / auto components categories (about 45% of total) remain outside the current tariff framework or remain subject to sector-specific / Section 232 investigation.

Stocks to watch under Russia-linked tariffs Under Russia-linked tariffs could potentially be imposed over and above existing tariffs, but are also under suspension. Sectors that can be impacted by varying tariff rates (25% or 17%) include Chemicals (Navin Fluorine, PI Industries, SRF), textiles (Welspun Living), and capital goods exporters (Cummins India, Thermax, KEI).