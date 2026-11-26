Trump's tariffs on India: The US administration has proposed doubling tariffs on 14 trade partners, including India. The US government has advocated 25% tariffs on India, which is expected to impact chemicals, textiles, and capital goods to a greater extent. Jefferies India has published a report dated 26 November 2026, indicating that the India-US trade deal is nearing its final draft. The global investment bank predicted that India-US trade deal may become a reality in January 2027.

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Trump's tariffs: Is India-US trade deal nearing? With a belief that ‘time to strike the deal nearing’, Jefferies India report said, "The US govt. has proposed to double tariffs on India to 25% post the "manufacturing overcapacity" probe conducted for 14 countries under Section 301. If a trade deal were to be achieved, the tariffs will fall to 17%, giving India 1-3 ppt advantage vs. select peers. The decision is likely in late Jan 27 or later. Indian govt. officials have earlier indicated US trade deal remains subject to some tariff advantage, and this proposal may finally help lift the uncertainty."

The global investment bank said that for India, USTR proposes tariffs of up to 25% on all goods. The proposal also explicitly provides for a 17% tariffif India and the US reach a reciprocal trade agreement. A potential negotiated outcome of 17% can provide an advantage of 1-3ppt over emerging peer countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

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India-US trade deal | Developments, timeline India and the US announced an interim trade agreement in Feb'26. Indian officials have indicated that the first tranche is in the final stages of legal drafting, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during his Oct’26 India visit that the agreement was “very, very close,” with only a few items unresolved. Commerce Minister has also said that preferential US market access for Indian goods at lower tariffs than competing countries has already been agreed. Media reports suggest the first tranche could be concluded by end-FY27, although no formal timeline has been announced.

Trump's tariffs | Indian stocks to watch Highlighting the impact of Trump's tariffs on India, the Jefferies India research report said that currently, of India's annual US$104bn exports to the US, pharmaceuticals (Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Lupin, Zydus, Biocon, Gland Pharma), energy products and several electronics / auto components categories (about 45% of total) remain outside the current tariff framework or remain subject to sector-specific / Section 232 investigation.

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Stocks to watch under Russia-linked tariffs Under Russia-linked tariffs could potentially be imposed over and above existing tariffs, but are also under suspension. Sectors that can be impacted by varying tariff rates (25% or 17%) include Chemicals (Navin Fluorine, PI Industries, SRF), textiles (Welspun Living), and capital goods exporters (Cummins India, Thermax, KEI).

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).