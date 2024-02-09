Can Xi Jinping win back the markets?

All this will deal a blow to China’s growth. Our analysis of household surveys suggests that a small but influential group of people hold most of China’s financial assets. Their straitened circumstances will have knock-on effects, by reducing consumption and weighing on investment decisions. Investors trapped in the mainland may have little choice but to put some of their hard-earned cash into stocks. Foreigners, by contrast, may be harder to tempt back. That will come at a cost to China, even though foreign investors still own a small share of its equities. Over the years they have provided a useful external check on asset prices. Moreover, their entry into the market a decade ago was associated with more capital spending and investment in research and development by Chinese firms. Their departure, conversely, could hurt innovation.