Can you make money in stock markets at 50,000 level?

One mention of the dramatic transformation that the markets have seen between 1990 and 2020. We have gone from paper based and scam prone trading to having one of the best regulated and technologically sophisticated equity markets in the world. Within the market what has not changed is the vibrancy across companies of different sizes to generate growth and reward shareholders. What has also not changed is that quality companies with strong managements and conservative balance sheets have been the greatest wealth generators. What has constantly changed is the leadership – between old economy manufacturing, commodity players, consumers, banking and IT – and we can be sure that this will keep happening in future as well as some new players come and disrupt the existing order or some new sectors emerge. So join the ride but make sure you have your seat belts on!