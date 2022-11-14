Can Zomato shares reclaim triple-digit mark?

Zomato reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to ₹250.8 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022, as compared to ₹434.9 crore loss in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations increased to ₹1,661 crore during the July-September quarter, as against ₹1,024 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Following Zomato's strong Q2 results, the company's management presented a strong outlook.

