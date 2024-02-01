Canada’s Apartment Rental Market Was Tightest on Record in 2023
(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s affordable housing crisis worsened in 2023 as the vacancy rate for rental apartments dropped to an all-time low and rent increases climbed to a record high.
