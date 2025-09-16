Canadian dollar hits a two-week high against downtrodden U.S. counterpart

"While the currency has done better, it is more of a U.S. dollar weakness than a Canadian dollar strength story," said Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates & macro strategist at BMO Capital Markets. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies as investors grew more confident that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates on Wednesday. Adding to support for the loonie, the price of oil was up 1.6% at $64.34 per barrel as markets weighed the possibility that Russian supplies may be disrupted by Ukrainian drone attacks on its ports and refineries. Oil is one of Canada's major exports. The BoC is also expected to lower rates on Wednesday, as the global trade war takes its toll on the domestic economy. The central bank has been on hold since cutting its benchmark rate to 2.75% in March, the mid-point of its so-called neutral range.