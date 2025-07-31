Canadian dollar hits two-month low as BoC offers dovish clues on rates

"Amid the uncertainty and also how resilient the economy has been to tariff-related risks, if you peel that back it does look like there's a tinge of dovishness embedded within the bank's communications today that does potentially allude to the need for another cut or another couple of cuts in the one or two quarters to come." The Bank of Canada held its benchmark interest rate at 2.75%, as expected, for the third straight policy decision. It said the risk of a severe and escalating global trade war had diminished, but if a weakening economy puts further downward pressure on inflation and the upward price pressures from the trade disruptions are contained, there may be a need for lower rates. The U.S. dollar advanced against a basket of major currencies as data showed the U.S. economy rebounding more than expected in the second quarter and after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.1% higher at $70.00 a barrel, while Canadian bond yields edged higher across a steeper curve.