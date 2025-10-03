Canadian dollar pares weekly decline as oil prices rise

*

Canadian dollar gains 0.1% against the greenback

For the week, the loonie down 0.1%

Price of U.S. oil increases 1%

Bond yields rise across the curve

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices rose, but the currency was still headed for a weekly decline.

The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.3955 per U.S. dollar, or 71.66 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.3940 to 1.3969.

On Thursday, the currency touched its weakest intraday level since May 16 at 1.3986. For the week, it was down 0.1%, which would be its second straight weekly decline. "The CAD has had another poor week," Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret, strategists at Scotiabank, said in a note. "Weaker crude and a mild downturn in Canadian terms of trade are the obvious drags on the CAD’s performance." The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was trading 1% higher at $61.06 a barrel, but was also set for a weekly decline. Eight OPEC countries are likely to further raise oil output on Sunday.

Canada's services economy contracted at a steeper pace in September as businesses shed jobs and outstanding work sank to a five-year low, S&P Global's Canada services PMI data showed.