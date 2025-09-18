Canadian dollar weakens as investors unravel central bank rate signals

"A dovish Bank of Canada, despite offering no forward guidance, and markets reading Fed Chair (Jerome) Powell’s remarks as unexpectedly hawkish have left the loonie vulnerable to further U.S. dollar strength." On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada reduced its key interest rate to a three-year low of 2.5%, the first cut since March, and said it would be ready to cut again if risks to the economy increased in the coming months. The Fed signaled little urgency to lower borrowing costs quickly as it eased for the first time this year, which helped the U.S. dollar recoup some recent declines against a basket of major currencies. Adding to headwinds for the loonie, the price of oil was down 0.9% at $63.48 a barrel. Oil is one of Canada's major exports. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was due to arrive in Mexico City for a two-day mission designed to improve recently strained ties and seek a common front in crucial trade talks with the United States.