Canara Bank announces 6.50 dividend per share as Q4 net profit jumps 65%

Canara Bank also announced dividend of ₹6.50 apiece for its shareholders. The PSU bank made this announcement while sharing its Q4FY22 results with Indian exchanges citing, "This is to inform the Stock Exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today on 06.05.2022 (Friday) inter alia has considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Fourth Quarter / Year ended 31.03.2022. 2. Recommend Dividend of Rs. 6.50/- per equity share (i.e. 65%) of face value of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders for the year 2021-22, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank."

