Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda: Brokerage sees room for upside. Should you buy the shares?1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 01:53 PM IST
- Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Canara Bank (CBK) continue to report healthy loan growth
Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Canara Bank (CBK) continue to report healthy loan growth, improvement in asset quality, and better NIM profile with rising core PPP to average assets. Looking at cross-cycle valuations and the strength of their financial statements, brokerage and research firm Antique Stock Broking believes that there is room for upside from current levels.
