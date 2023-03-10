“Lending growth rate for BoB and CBK improved to 21% YoY and 17% YoY respectively, with domestic loan growth at 16% YoY and 14% YoY. This growth was driven by corporate + overseas lending (21% YoY for BoB and 25% YoY for CBK); and former growth was also pushed by retail lending. These banks could be beneficiaries of the corporate growth cycle, and while we are positive of the cycle, we await further strength to emerge and thereby build in loan growth of 12%–14% over FY24–25E," Antique Stock Broking added.

