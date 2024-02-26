Canara Bank board approves 1:5 stock split to improve liquidity; Details here
Canara Bank board approves stock split into five shares to improve liquidity.
Public Sector Unit (PSU) lender Canara Bank said on Monday that the board has given its approval a stock split, dividing each share into five shares to enhance the liquidity of the bank's shares and make them more accessible for retail investors, the company said in an exchange filing.
