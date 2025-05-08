Canara Bank declares dividend: announces record date post Q4 results; Check for details

Stock Market Today: Canara Bank on Thursday as expected announced dividend ₹2 post Q4 Results. It also announced record date

Canara Bank Dividend details Board of Directors of the Canara Bank at their meeting dated 08.05.2025 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and Financial Year ending March 2025 have also recommended dividend.

Board of Directors of the Canara Bank recommended dividend of 200% on the equity shares of the Bank considering the fdividend declared and the ace value of the Share. Canara Bank announced a dividend of ₹4/- per equity share having face value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Record Date for Dividend payout by Canara Bank Board of Directors of the Canara Bank at their meeting to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and year ending March 2024, while declared dividend, they also announced the Record date for the dividend of ₹4 per share having face value of ₹2.

As per the Canara Bank Intimation to the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE Ltd (Bombay Stock Exchange) , the Canara Bank said that “ we wish to inform you that the Record Date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividend on equity shares is Friday, 13th June, 2025”.

Dividend, if approved by the shareholders of the Bank, shall be paid after the AGM to those shareholders, whose names appear in the Bank's Register of Members/ Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories viz.,National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited as at the close of business hours on Friday, 13th June, 2025, as per Canara Bank.

For their names to be listed among the eligible shareholders on the record day for the dividend payout, shareholders must purchase Canara Bank's shares one day prior to the record date in accordance with the T+1 settlement method.