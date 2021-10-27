Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Canara Bank, IEX among 6 stocks under F&O ban on NSE today

Canara Bank, IEX among 6 stocks under F&O ban on NSE today

Premium
The National Stock Exchange (NSE)
1 min read . 07:47 AM IST Livemint

  • These stocks are banned under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per NSE

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A total of six stocks/securities have been put under the futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These stocks are banned under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

A total of six stocks/securities have been put under the futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These stocks are banned under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

Among the six stocks, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Indiabulls Housing Finance and Steel Authority of India (SAIL), National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) and Sun TV continue to be under the ban. 

Among the six stocks, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), Indiabulls Housing Finance and Steel Authority of India (SAIL), National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) and Sun TV continue to be under the ban. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Whereas, PSU lender Canara Bank has been added to the list by the stock exchange for the F&O stocks ban for today. Meanwhile, Escorts, which was under the F&O ban in the previous session, is out from the list on Wednesday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Cost pressures begin to weigh on Polycab

Premium

Kotak is back in the lending game, and investors are ex ...

Premium

Starting your career with a student loan to pay back

Premium

What the IPO financing clampdown means for wealthy inve ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!