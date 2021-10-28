Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Canara Bank among 4 stocks under F&O ban on NSE today, IEX out

Canara Bank among 4 stocks under F&O ban on NSE today, IEX out

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

  • The derivative contracts in the mentioned stocks have crossed 95% of the MWPL and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange NSE

Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) and Sun TV continue to be among the four stocks/securities that have been put under the futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Thursday, October 28, 2021, by the National Stock Exchange (NSE)

These securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

Meanwhile, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and PSU metal stock Steel Authority of India (SAIL), that were under the F&O ban stock list in the previous session, were out from the list by the stock exchange on Thursday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

