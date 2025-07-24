Canara Bank Q1 results 2025 today: Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock gains ahead of earnings. Here’s what to expect

Canara Bank share price traded higher on Thursday ahead of the announcement of its Q1 results today. The Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock gained as much as 1.15% to ₹109.05 apiece on the BSE.

The board of directors of Canara Bank is scheduled to meet today, 24 July 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the first quarter of FY26.

The PSU bank is set to declare its April-June quarter earnings today. According to Street estimates, Canara Bank is expected to deliver steady earnings growth with stable asset quality. While advances and deposits growth is likely to be modest, margins may moderate during the second quarter ending June 2025.

Here’s what to expect from Canara Bank Q1 results today:

Canara Bank Q1 Results Preview Canara Bank is expected to report a net profit of ₹4,476 crore in Q1FY26, registering a growth of 14.6% from ₹3,905.3 crore in the year-ago period, according to Emkay Global Financial Services.

The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) is estimated to grow 2.3% to ₹9,375 crore from ₹9,166.3 crore, year-on-year (YoY), while operating profit is expected to rise 2.2% YoY to ₹7,784 crore.

“The bank should report higher margin contraction, but healthy treasury gains should support earnings. Agri slippages could be slightly elevated due to seasonal factors,” Emkay Global said.

According to Gaurav Goel, Founder & Director at Fynocrat Technologies, Canara Bank is expected to report a steady performance for Q1 FY26, supported by strong loan growth and stable asset quality.

“Loan growth for the quarter is estimated to be around 11-12% YoY, driven by continued traction in the retail and MSME segments. Deposit growth is also likely to remain healthy at around 11%. However, margins may remain under pressure as the benefit of the RBI’s repo rate cut to 5.50% in June is expected to reflect more meaningfully from Q2 onwards, while deposit rates continued to stay elevated,” Goel said.

He expects the PSU lender’s net profit to grow by 15%-17% compared to the same period last year, aided by business volume expansion and steady non-interest income.

“The bank’s credit-deposit ratio, which stood at 73.7% as of March 2025, suggested there was room for further credit deployment heading into the June quarter. While the repo rate cut and earlier CRR reduction are expected to support credit in the coming quarters, their impact during Q1 was likely limited,” Goel added.

According to him, key areas to watch will be Canara Bank’s management commentary on NIM outlook, deposit mobilisation, and loan mix trends across retail, MSME and unsecured segments.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Canara bank’s margins to see moderation, advances and deposit growth to be modest and asset quality likely to remain stable, Moreover, it sees cost to remain broadly under control.

Canara Bank Share Price Performance Canara Bank share price has fallen nearly 2% in one month and has risen 10% in three months. The Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has rallied 12% over the past six months, while it has gained 8% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

However, Canara Bank shares have shown strong performance over the long-term, as the PSU stock has jumped 137% in three years, and has delivered multibagger returns of 437% in five years.

At 9:40 AM, Canara Bank share price was trading 0.83% higher at ₹108.70 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.