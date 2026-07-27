Canara Bank Q1 results 2026: Net profit rises 2% YoY to ₹4,856 crore, NII up 13%

State-owned Canara Bank announced its financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, on Monday. Canara Bank share price rose as much as 2.32% to ₹128.56 apiece after the announcement.

Canara Bank Q1 results 2026 State-owned Canara Bank reported a 2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit to ₹4,856 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with ₹4,752 crore in the same period a year ago.

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The bank reported a 13% YoY increase in net interest income (NII) to ₹10,216 crore in the June quarter, compared with ₹9,008 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing. The bank's total non-performing assets (NPAs) declined nearly 24% YoY to ₹1,399 crore from ₹1,845 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The lender's total provisions slipped marginally by 0.6% YoY to ₹3,780 crore, compared with ₹3,802 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Asset quality and business Asset quality improved during the quarter, with the gross NPA ratio falling to 1.57% from 2.69% a year ago. The net NPA ratio also eased to 0.36%, down from 0.63% in the first quarter of the previous financial year, as per the bank's investor presentation.

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Meanwhile, total expenses rose more than 5% YoY to ₹31,048 crore from ₹29,510 crore. Interest paid on deposits increased 2% YoY to ₹20,241 crore, up from ₹19,834 crore in the year-ago quarter.

As of June 2026, Canara Bank's global business expanded 14.37% YoY to ₹29 lakh crore. Global deposits grew 11.63% to ₹16.12 lakh crore, while gross global advances climbed 17.97% YoY to ₹12.93 lakh crore.

The bank reported healthy business growth for the quarter ended June 2026, with its domestic deposits rising 10.06% YoY to ₹14,73,447 crore. The bank's domestic gross advances increased 16.95% from a year ago to ₹12,07,087 crore, reflecting strong credit demand.

Meanwhile, its Retail, Agriculture, and MSME (RAM) loan portfolio registered robust growth of 21.20% year-on-year, reaching ₹7,64,675 crore.

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As of June 30, 2026, the bank operated a network of 10,131 branches across India, comprising 3,211 rural branches, 3,033 semi-urban branches, 1,994 urban branches, and 1,893 metro branches.

It also had 11,047 ATMs and cash recyclers to serve customers. In addition, the bank maintained an international presence through four overseas branches located in London, New York, Dubai, and the IBU GIFT City branch.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.