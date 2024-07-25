Canara Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit jumps 10.5% to ₹3,905 crore; NII up 6%

Canara Bank Q1 results: The lender's standalone net profit rose 10.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 3,905 crore, meeting analyst expectations.

Pranati Deva
Published25 Jul 2024, 01:38 PM IST
Trade Now
Canara Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit jumps 10.5% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,905 crore; NII up 6%
Canara Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit jumps 10.5% to ₹3,905 crore; NII up 6%

Canara Bank Q1 results: The lender's standalone net profit increased by 10.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 3,905 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 (Q1FY25), aligning with analyst expectations. This compares to a net profit of 3,535 crore in the same period last year. Additionally, net interest income (NII) rose by 6 percent YoY to 9,166 crore in the quarter under review, up from 8,666 crore in the previous year.

Also Read | Ashok Leyland Q1 Results: Net profit declines 8.7% to ₹526 crore

However, Net interest margins for the bank witnessed a decline, falling to 2.9 percent in the June 2024 quarter from 3.05 percent in both the same period last year and the preceding March quarter.

Canara Bank's asset quality improved in the June quarter. Gross NPAs decreased to 4.14 percent in the first quarter, compared to 5.15 percent in the same quarter last year and 4.23 percent in the March 2024 quarter. Net NPAs also declined to 1.24 percent in the reporting period, from 1.27 percent in March and 1.57 percent a year ago.

Also Read | Nestle India Q1 Results: Net profit rises 7% to ₹747 cr, revenue up 3.3% YoY

Moreover, the lender's operating profit before provisions and contingencies remained largely unchanged at 7,616 crore for the June quarter, slightly up from 7,606 crore in the same period last year. Provisions for the quarter, meanwhile, decreased by 16 percent year-on-year to 2,282 crore, with provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) dropping by 10 percent YoY.

Non-interest income for the first quarter also increased by 10 percent YoY to 5,319 crore, compared to 4,819 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Also Read | Why is Yes Bank share price falling despite positive Q1 results 2024?

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$13 B

1 of 21Read Full Story
26%

2 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

3 of 21Read Full Story
70%

4 of 21Read Full Story
18

5 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

6 of 21Read Full Story
58

7 of 21Read Full Story
$13 B

8 of 21Read Full Story
26%

9 of 21Read Full Story
4.47 M

10 of 21Read Full Story
70%

11 of 21Read Full Story
18

12 of 21Read Full Story
₹70,936 Cr

13 of 21Read Full Story
58

14 of 21Read Full Story
100

15 of 21Read Full Story
$81 M

16 of 21Read Full Story
₹3,000 Cr

17 of 21Read Full Story
₹15,399 Cr

18 of 21Read Full Story
₹1.28 T

19 of 21Read Full Story
4,275 Kms

20 of 21Read Full Story
3

21 of 21Read Full Story
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 01:38 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsCanara Bank Q1 Results: Net Profit jumps 10.5% to ₹3,905 crore; NII up 6%

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

176.65
03:09 PM | 25 JUL 2024
7.9 (4.68%)

Bharat Electronics

300.40
03:09 PM | 25 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.08%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

325.85
03:09 PM | 25 JUL 2024
10.85 (3.44%)

NTPC

392.30
03:09 PM | 25 JUL 2024
-0.25 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Data Patterns India

3,380.00
03:04 PM | 25 JUL 2024
295.65 (9.59%)

Jyothy Labs

550.80
03:04 PM | 25 JUL 2024
42.85 (8.44%)

Tata Motors DVR

745.70
03:04 PM | 25 JUL 2024
44.2 (6.3%)

Tata Motors

1,090.45
03:04 PM | 25 JUL 2024
62.8 (6.11%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,295.00-117.00
    Chennai
    70,534.00-182.00
    Delhi
    70,672.00-44.00
    Kolkata
    70,672.00-44.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.03
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue