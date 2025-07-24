Canara Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 22% to ₹4,752 crore, NII down 1.7% YoY; Asset quality improves

Canara Bank, the state-run lender, on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹4,752 crore in the first quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 21.7% from ₹3,905 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year led by rise in other income.

Net Interest Income (NII) of Canara Bank in Q1FY26 fell 1.7% to ₹9,009 crore from ₹9,166 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Other income for the quarter jumped 32.7% to ₹7,060.48 crore from ₹5,318.88 crore last year.

Pre-Provisions Operating Profit (PPOP) during the quarter ended June increased 12.32% to ₹8,553.59 crore from ₹7,616.14 crore, YoY.

Asset quality of the PSU bank improved sequentially during the June quarter. Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) in the quarter ended June 2025 fell to ₹29,518.43 crore from ₹31,530.03 in the March quarter, while Net NPA decreased to ₹6,765.24 crore from ₹7,353.31 crore in the previous quarter.

Canara Bank’s gross NPA ratio improved to 2.69% from 2.94%, while Net NPA improved to 0.63% from 0.7%, QoQ.

The PSU lender’s provisions for contingencies increased to ₹2,351.56 crore from ₹1,831.71 crore in the previous quarter. Provisions for NPAs dropped to ₹1,845.26 crore from ₹2,847.09 crore in the previous quarter.

Addition of fresh slippages also moderated. Fresh slippages in Q1FY26 were down to ₹2,129 crore from ₹2,655 crore in the March quarter. Recoveries from written-off accounts during the June quarter stood at ₹1,414 crore.

At 1:35 PM, Canara Bank share price was trading 3.25% higher at ₹111.30 apiece on the BSE.