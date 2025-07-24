Canara Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 22% to ₹4,752 crore, NII down 1.7% YoY; Asset quality improves

Net Interest Income (NII) in Q1FY26 fell 1.7% to 9,009 crore from 9,166 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Ankit Gohel
Published24 Jul 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Canara Bank, the state-run lender, on Thursday reported a net profit of 4,752 crore in the first quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 21.7% from 3,905 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year led by rise in other income.

Net Interest Income (NII) of Canara Bank in Q1FY26 fell 1.7% to 9,009 crore from 9,166 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Other income for the quarter jumped 32.7% to 7,060.48 crore from 5,318.88 crore last year.

Pre-Provisions Operating Profit (PPOP) during the quarter ended June increased 12.32% to 8,553.59 crore from 7,616.14 crore, YoY.

Asset quality of the PSU bank improved sequentially during the June quarter. Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) in the quarter ended June 2025 fell to 29,518.43 crore from 31,530.03 in the March quarter, while Net NPA decreased to 6,765.24 crore from 7,353.31 crore in the previous quarter.

Canara Bank’s gross NPA ratio improved to 2.69% from 2.94%, while Net NPA improved to 0.63% from 0.7%, QoQ.

The PSU lender’s provisions for contingencies increased to 2,351.56 crore from 1,831.71 crore in the previous quarter. Provisions for NPAs dropped to 1,845.26 crore from 2,847.09 crore in the previous quarter.

Addition of fresh slippages also moderated. Fresh slippages in Q1FY26 were down to 2,129 crore from 2,655 crore in the March quarter. Recoveries from written-off accounts during the June quarter stood at 1,414 crore.

At 1:35 PM, Canara Bank share price was trading 3.25% higher at 111.30 apiece on the BSE. 

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsCanara Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 22% to ₹4,752 crore, NII down 1.7% YoY; Asset quality improves
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.