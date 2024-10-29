Canara Bank Q2 result: Net profit rises 11% YoY to ₹4,014 crore; NPA, slippage ratio improve

Canara Bank Q2 result: Canara Bank reported an 11.32% YoY increase in standalone net profit for Q2FY25, reaching 4,014.53 crore. Total income rose 10.32% to 34,721.07 crore, with gross NPA improving to 3.73%. The provision coverage ratio also increased to 90.89%.

Nishant Kumar
Updated29 Oct 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Canara Bank Q2 result: Public sector lender Canara Bank on Tuesday, October 29, reported an 11.32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit for the September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY25) to 4,014.53 crore. In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company's profit stood at 3,606.14 crore.

The bank's total income for the quarter rose 10.32 per cent to 34,721.07 crore from 31,472.18 crore in the same period last year.

The bank earned an interest of 29,740.07 crore in the quarter under review, which was almost 11 per cent higher than the interest earned of 26,837.68 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The bank registered remarkable improvement on the asset quality front as the gross NPA ratio improved by 103 bps during the quarter, coming at 3.73 per cent. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.99 per cent, improved by 42 bps.

According to the bank's exchange filing, its provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved by 216 bps to 90.89 per cent for the quarter, while slippage ratio, at 1 per cent, improved by 32 bps.

(More to come)

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 01:15 PM IST
