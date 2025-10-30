Canara Bank Q2 Results: Net profit rises 19% to ₹4,774 crore, NII falls 2% YoY; Stock hits 52-week high

Canara Bank Q2 Results: Canara Bank share price jumped over 4% to hit a 52-week high after the announcement of Q2 results. The PSU stock have has rallied 33% so far this year.

Ankit Gohel
Published30 Oct 2025, 02:17 PM IST
Canara Bank Q2 Results: The PSU bank's Net Interest Income (NII) declined 2% to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,141 crore from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,315 crore, YoY.
Canara Bank Q2 Results: The PSU bank's Net Interest Income (NII) declined 2% to ₹9,141 crore from ₹9,315 crore, YoY.

Canara Bank, the state-run lender, on Thursday reported a net profit growth of 19% year-on-year (YoY) at 4,773.96 crore in the second quarter of FY26. The PSU bank had posted a net profit of 4,014.53 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year.

The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) declined 2% to 9,141 crore from 9,315 crore, YoY.

Pre-Provisions Operating Profit during the September quarter increased 12.2% to 8,588.13 crore from 7,653.83 crore.

Canara Bank Asset Quality

Asset quality of Canara Bank improved sequentially. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) in Q2FY26 decreased 8.39% to 27,040.27 crore from 29,518.43 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Gross NPA as a percentage of Gross Advances, or Gross NPA ratio, declined to 2.35% from 2.69%, QoQ.

Net NPA fell 9.63% to 6,113.22 crore from 6,765.24 crore. Net NPA ratio dropped to 0.54% from 0.63%, QoQ.

Also Read | Adani Power Q2 results 2025: Net profit falls 11% to ₹2,953 crore

Fresh slippages in the September quarter were at 2,309 crore as against 2,129 crore in the June quarter, while the lender’s slippage ratio stood at 0.76%, an improvement of 24 basis points.

Provisions during the September quarter stood at 2,354.17 crore versus 2,351.56 crore QoQ and versus 2,251.29 crore YoY. Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) at 93.59% improved by 270 bps.

Canara Bank Balance Sheet

Canara Bank said its global business increased by 13.55% YoY to 26,78,963 crore as at September 2025.

The bank’s global deposits increased by 13.40% to 15,27,922 crore from 13,47,347 crore, YoY. Domestic Deposit of the Bank stood at 13,94,999 crore as at September 2025 with growth of 12.62% YoY.

CASA deposits in Q2FY26 increased 10.53% YoY to 4,28,115 crore.

Global advances for the quarter increased by 13.74% to 11,51,041 crore from 10,11,997 crore, YoY. Credit Cost stood at 0.68% improved by 29 bps.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 16.20% as at September 2025. Out of which CET1 is 12.21%, Tier-I is 14.28% and Tier-II is 1.92%.

Also Read | Vaibhav Global Q2 Results: Firm posts 71% YoY PAT growth to ₹48 crore

Canara Bank Share Price

Canara Bank share price jumped over 4% to hit a 52-week high after the announcement of Q2 results. The PSU stock rallied as much as 4.34% to a fresh high of 134.35 apiece on the BSE. Canara Bank shares have gained 33% so far in 2025.

At 2:15 PM, Canara Bank share price was trading 3.15% higher at 132.80 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Canara BankQ2 Results
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsCanara Bank Q2 Results: Net profit rises 19% to ₹4,774 crore, NII falls 2% YoY; Stock hits 52-week high
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.