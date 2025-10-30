Canara Bank Q2 Results: Net profit rises 19% to ₹4,774 crore, NII falls 2% YoY; Stock hits 52-week high

Canara Bank, the state-run lender, on Thursday reported a net profit growth of ₹19% year-on-year (YoY) at ₹4,773.96 crore in the second quarter of FY26. The PSU bank had posted a net profit of ₹4,014.53 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year.
The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) declined 2% to ₹9,141 crore from ₹9,315 crore, YoY.
Pre-Provisions Operating Profit during the September quarter increased 12.2% to ₹8,588.13 crore from ₹7,653.83 crore.
Asset quality of Canara Bank improved sequentially. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) in Q2FY26 decreased 8.39% to ₹27,040.27 crore from ₹29,518.43 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Gross NPA as a percentage of Gross Advances, or Gross NPA ratio, declined to 2.35% from 2.69%, QoQ.
Net NPA fell 9.63% to ₹6,113.22 crore from ₹6,765.24 crore. Net NPA ratio dropped to 0.54% from 0.63%, QoQ.
Fresh slippages in the September quarter were at ₹2,309 crore as against ₹2,129 crore in the June quarter, while the lender’s slippage ratio stood at 0.76%, an improvement of 24 basis points.
Provisions during the September quarter stood at ₹2,354.17 crore versus ₹2,351.56 crore QoQ and versus ₹2,251.29 crore YoY. Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) at 93.59% improved by 270 bps.
Canara Bank said its global business increased by 13.55% YoY to ₹26,78,963 crore as at September 2025.
The bank’s global deposits increased by 13.40% to ₹15,27,922 crore from ₹13,47,347 crore, YoY. Domestic Deposit of the Bank stood at ₹13,94,999 crore as at September 2025 with growth of 12.62% YoY.
CASA deposits in Q2FY26 increased 10.53% YoY to ₹4,28,115 crore.
Global advances for the quarter increased by 13.74% to ₹11,51,041 crore from ₹10,11,997 crore, YoY. Credit Cost stood at 0.68% improved by 29 bps.
Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 16.20% as at September 2025. Out of which CET1 is 12.21%, Tier-I is 14.28% and Tier-II is 1.92%.
Canara Bank share price jumped over 4% to hit a 52-week high after the announcement of Q2 results. The PSU stock rallied as much as 4.34% to a fresh high of ₹134.35 apiece on the BSE. Canara Bank shares have gained 33% so far in 2025.
At 2:15 PM, Canara Bank share price was trading 3.15% higher at ₹132.80 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.