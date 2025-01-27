Canara Bank Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Net profit may rise 10%; NII, margins to be flat YoY; share price falls

01:03 PM IST

Canara Bank Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Canara Bank is expected to report muted earnings performance in Q3FY25 amid softer credit growth and fall in margins. The PSU lender’s loan and deposit growth will be watched out for, while analysts anticipate the bank’s asset quality to improve.