Canara Bank Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Net profit may rise 10%; NII, margins to be flat YoY; share price falls

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:03 PM IST
Saloni Goel

Canara Bank Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Canara Bank is expected to report muted earnings performance in Q3FY25 amid softer credit growth and fall in margins. The PSU lender’s loan and deposit growth will be watched out for, while analysts anticipate the bank’s asset quality to improve.

Canara Bank Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Canara Bank, the state-run lender, will declare its Q3 results today.

Canara Bank Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Canara Bank, the state-run lender, will declare its Q3 results today. The board of directors of the PSU Bank will approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today, January 27. Canara Bank is expected to report muted earnings performance in Q3FY25 amid softer credit growth and fall in margins. The PSU lender’s loan and deposit growth will be watched out for, while analysts anticipate the bank’s asset quality to improve. Canara Bank share price was trading lower ahead of the announcement of Q3 results today. Stay tuned to our Canara Bank Q3 Results 2025 Live Blog for the latest updates.

27 Jan 2025, 01:03 PM IST Canara Bank Q3 Results Live: Canara Bank share price flat ahead of Q3 show

Canara Bank Q3 Results Live: Canara Bank share price traded flat on the BSE ahead of the announcement of December quarter results. The stock was trading at 96.80 around 1 pm, up 0.05%.

27 Jan 2025, 12:40 PM IST Canara Bank Q3 Results Live: MOSL sees 10% YoY growth in PAT in Q3; advances, deposit growth eyed

Canara Bank Q3 Results Live: Motilal Oswal expects Canara Bank's net profit to grow by 9.8% YoY to 4,014.2 crore in the third quarter of fiscal FY25 whereas the figure is expected to be flat on QoQ basis. Meanwhile, it pegs Q3 FY25 net interest income at 9,611.2 crore, a growth of 2.1% YoY and 3.2% QoQ.

The brokerage further expects margins to remain largely flat, with an improvement in asset quality. It also expects costs to remain broadly in control. Advances and deposit growth to be the key monitorables, MOSL said.

27 Jan 2025, 12:15 PM IST Canara Bank Q3 Results Live: Canara Bank to declare Q3 results today

Canara Bank Q3 Results Live: Canara Bank, the state-run lender, will declare its Q3 results today. The board of directors of the PSU Bank will approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today, January 27.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.