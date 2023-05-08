Canara Bank Q4: Net profit up 90% to ₹3175 cr, dividend declared2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 02:57 PM IST
Canara Bank's board has recommended a dividend of ₹12 per
State-owned Canara Bank on Monday reported 90.63 per cent rise in standalone net profit to ₹3175 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹1,666.22 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
