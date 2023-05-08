Hello User
Canara Bank Q4: Net profit up 90% to 3175 cr, dividend declared

Canara Bank Q4: Net profit up 90% to 3175 cr, dividend declared

2 min read . 02:57 PM IST Livemint
Canara Bank called off move to divest its entire shareholding in Canfin Homes after receiving lower than expected price quotation. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Canara Bank's board has recommended a dividend of 12 per

State-owned Canara Bank on Monday reported 90.63 per cent rise in standalone net profit to 3175 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of 1,666.22 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 23.01 per cent to 8,616 crore for the quarter under review. It was 7,006 crore in the year ago period.

Canara Bank's board has recommended a  dividend of 12 per equity share (120%) of face value of 10 each for the year ended on 31.03.2023 subject to requisite approvals.

The lender's operating profit stood at 7,252 crore during the March quarter, registering a growth of 17% YoY.

Canara Bank improved its asset quality over a year ago period as gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio reduced to 5.35% in the March quarter, down from 5.89% at the end of March 2022.

Net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio has also declined to 1.73% as of March 2023 from 2.65% as of March 2022.

The global business increased by 12 per cent to 20.41 lakh crore in March 2023 with global deposits at 11.79 lakh crore.

Domestic deposits grew by 6 per cet on a yearly basis to 10.94 lakh crore at the end of the quarter. While the retail lending portfolio increased by 11 per cent to 1.4 lakh crore, housing loans jumped 14 per cent to 84,364 crore on a year-on-year basis.

The lender also said for the year ended in March 2023, the standalone profit rose to 10,603.76 crore, from 5,678.42 crore.

On a consolidated basis, profit for the year ended in March 2023, rose from 5,795.10 crore to 10,807.80 crore in 2022-23.

The company's scrip was trading 1.40 per cent down at 314.10 on BSE.

