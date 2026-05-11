Canara Bank Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Canara Bank share price falls ahead of earnings today. Dividend in focus

Canara Bank Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Canara Bank, the state-run lender, is set to report its Q4 results today. The board of directors of Canara Bank is scheduled to meet today, 11 May 2026, Monday, to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2026.

Canara Bank’s board will also consider dividend for the financial year 2025-26, if any, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the bank.

Canara Bank Q4 Results Preview

Canara Bank is expected to report a decline in its earnings during the fourth quarter of FY26, weighed down by sluggish operating profitability.

The bank’s net profit in Q4FY26 is expected to fall 12% to ₹4,424 crore from ₹5,002.7 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, during the March quarter is expected to dall 1% to ₹9,320 crore from ₹9,441.9 crore, year-on-year (YoY), according to estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities.

Net interest margin (NIM), a key profitability indicator for banks, is expected to remain flattish on a sequential basis, led by benefit from repricing of term deposits getting offset by the recent repo rate cut.

Provisions will decline, while lower slippages may keep credit costs lower. Asset quality is also expected to remain stable.

Canara Bank share price traded lower ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on Canara Bank Q4 results 2026.