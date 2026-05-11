Canara Bank Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Canara Bank share price falls ahead of earnings today. Dividend in focus

Canara Bank Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Canara Bank, the state-run lender, is set to report its Q4 results today. The board of directors of Canara Bank is scheduled to meet today, 11 May 2026, Monday, to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2026.
Canara Bank’s board will also consider dividend for the financial year 2025-26, if any, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the bank.
Canara Bank is expected to report a decline in its earnings during the fourth quarter of FY26, weighed down by sluggish operating profitability.
The bank’s net profit in Q4FY26 is expected to fall 12% to ₹4,424 crore from ₹5,002.7 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest paid, during the March quarter is expected to dall 1% to ₹9,320 crore from ₹9,441.9 crore, year-on-year (YoY), according to estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities.
Net interest margin (NIM), a key profitability indicator for banks, is expected to remain flattish on a sequential basis, led by benefit from repricing of term deposits getting offset by the recent repo rate cut.
Provisions will decline, while lower slippages may keep credit costs lower. Asset quality is also expected to remain stable.
Canara Bank share price traded lower ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.
Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on Canara Bank Q4 results 2026.
Canara Bank share price traded flat ahead of the Q4 results today. The PSU bank stock opened lower at ₹132.65 apiece as against its previous close of ₹134.35 apiece on the BSE. The stock declined as much as 2.04% to ₹131.60 apiece, while it hit an intraday high of ₹135.50 per share.
Canara Bank share price was trading 0.41% lower at ₹133.80 apiece on the BSE.
Canara Bank is expected to report a decline in its earnings during the fourth quarter of FY26, weighed down by sluggish operating profitability.
Canara Bank’s board will also consider dividend for the financial year 2025-26, if any, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the bank.
Canara Bank, the state-run lender, is set to report its Q4 results today. The board of directors of Canara Bank is scheduled to meet today, 11 May 2026, Monday, to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2026.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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