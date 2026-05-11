Canara Bank Q4 results 2026: Profit declines 10% YoY to ₹4506 crore; recommends dividend of ₹4.20

Canara Bank Q4 results 2026: Public sector lender Canara Bank on Monday, 11 May, reported a 10% year-on-year (YoY) fall in standalone profit to ₹4,505.57 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26). In the same quarter last year, the PSU bank's profit was ₹5,002.66 crore.

Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, Canara Bank's profit declined by 12.6% from ₹5,155.11 crore in Q3FY26.

However, for the full financial year 2026, the bank's profit rose by 12.7% YoY to ₹19,186.67 crore, up from ₹17,026.67 crore in FY25.

Operating profit for the quarter under review saw a significant decline of 18.42% YoY and 25.89% QoQ to ₹6,758 crore.

Net interest income (NII) during the quarter rose by nearly 4% YoY and 6% QoQ to ₹9,808 crore.

Meanwhile, Canara Bank's board recommended a dividend of ₹4.20 per equity share of face value of ₹2 each for FY26.