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Canara Bank Q4 results 2026: Profit declines 10% YoY to ₹4506 crore; recommends dividend of ₹4.20

Canara Bank Q4 results 2026: Profit declines 10% YoY to 4506 crore; recommends dividend of 4.20

Nishant Kumar
Updated11 May 2026, 01:35 PM IST
Canara Bank Q4FY26 profit declined 10% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4506 crore.
Canara Bank Q4FY26 profit declined 10% YoY to ₹4506 crore. (Photo By Pradeep Gaur/ Mint)
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Canara Bank Q4 results 2026: Public sector lender Canara Bank on Monday, 11 May, reported a 10% year-on-year (YoY) fall in standalone profit to 4,505.57 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26). In the same quarter last year, the PSU bank's profit was 5,002.66 crore.

Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, Canara Bank's profit declined by 12.6% from 5,155.11 crore in Q3FY26.

However, for the full financial year 2026, the bank's profit rose by 12.7% YoY to 19,186.67 crore, up from 17,026.67 crore in FY25.

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Operating profit for the quarter under review saw a significant decline of 18.42% YoY and 25.89% QoQ to 6,758 crore.

Net interest income (NII) during the quarter rose by nearly 4% YoY and 6% QoQ to 9,808 crore.

Meanwhile, Canara Bank's board recommended a dividend of 4.20 per equity share of face value of 2 each for FY26.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Canara BankQ4 ResultsQ4 EarningsEarnings
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