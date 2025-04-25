Canara Bank sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2025, dividend. Details here

Canara Bank, a state-owned lender, is set to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, on Thursday, May 8, 2025. During the meeting, the bank will also consider a dividend payout.

"...the Board Meeting of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at its Head Office in Bengaluru, inter alia to: (i) consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the Fourth Quarter / Financial Year ended March 31, 2025; and (ii) recommend consideration of dividend for the financial year 2024–25, if any, subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting," the bank stated in its regulatory filing today.

Further, the lender informed that the trading window for directors, designated persons, their relatives, and connected persons has been closed from April 1, 2025, and will remain closed until 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025.

In other developments, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company has filed draft papers for an initial public offering, with existing shareholders looking to offload stakes at a time when the Indian IPO market is showing signs of a slowdown, Reuters reported.

Canara Robeco is a joint venture between state-owned Canara Bank and Netherlands-based ORIX Corporation Europe, a subsidiary of Japan’s ORIX Corporation

Canara Bank share price trend Canara Bank shares continued their upward trajectory for the second consecutive month in April, rising 8.46%, building on a 10% surge in March. Prior to this recovery, the stock had witnessed a steady decline from May 2024 to February 2025, ending each of those months in the red and resulting in a 35% correction in value.

Despite the sharp rebound in the last couple of months, the stock is still down by 26% from its June 2024 high of ₹128.90 apiece.