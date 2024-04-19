Canara Bank sets May 15 as the record date for 1:5 stock split
Canara Bank announces record date of May 15, 2024, for stock split to divide one share into five shares with a face value of ₹2 each, approved by the board in February to improve liquidity.
Canara bank stock split: Canara Bank an Indian public sector bank, has declared its record date for the purpose of stock split. On Friday, April 19, the PSU bank informed the same via an exchange filing. The company has fixed Wednesday, 15th May 2024, as the record date for the aforementioned corporate action.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started