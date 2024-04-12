Canara Bank share: Experts give 'buy' tag despite Rekha Jhunjhunwala, LIC trimming stake in this PSU bank share
Rekha Jhunjhunwala cut down her stake in Canara Bank offloading 0.62% shares of this PSU bank
Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Those retail investors who follow Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio, there is a piece of stock market news. The ace Indian stock market investor has booked partial profit in one of its portfolio stocks Canara Bank. As per the shareholding pattern of Canara Bank for the January to March 2024 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala has offloaded her stake in the PSU bank from 2.07 percent to 1.45 percent. The insurance behemoth of India, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has also booked partial profit in this PSU banking stock. LIC has trimmed its stake from 6.30 percent to 6.21 percent in Canara Bank during Q4FY24.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started