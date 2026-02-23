Canara Bank share price extends gains to second day, rises 2%; turns positive for 2026

Canara Bank share price today: Continued to build on gains, Canara Bank share price stayed higher for the second day on Monday, February 23, rising another 2% to the day’s high of ₹157 apiece. Today’s rally contributed to a 6.3% gain month-to-date, erasing all of its losses made in January and turning the stock positive for the year.

After delivering a massive 54% return in 2025, Canara Bank share price began 2026 on a negative note. Though the growth prospectus remained intact, investors appeared to have booked profits in the counter, leading it to drop 5% in January, while weaker-than-expected numbers also added to the pain.

For the December-ending quarter, the company reported a net profit jump to ₹5,155 crore, largely led by a sharp rise in other income, which improved by 6% year-on-year to ₹7,899.4 crore from ₹5,802 crore last year.

The core net interest income increased by just 1.13% to ₹9,252 crore despite a 13.59% growth in global advances but was impacted by a narrowing in the net interest margin.

Net Interest Margins (NIMs) during the quarter narrowed by 33 basis points year-on-year to 2.5% from 2.83%. On the asset quality side, fresh slippages during the quarter narrowed marginally to ₹1,857 crore from ₹2,031 crore in September, while write-offs stood at ₹3,120 crore, lower than ₹3,463 crore in September.

Gross Non-Performing Assets stood at 2.08% compared to 2.35% in September, while Net NPAs stood at 0.45% versus 0.54% in the previous quarter.

Foreign investors boost stake in Canara Bank during December quarter During the December quarter, foreign investors further boosted their stake in the PSU lender to 14.6% from 11.9% in the September quarter, while during the same period, retail shareholders cumulatively lowered their stake to 12% from 12.9% in Q2FY26, according to Trendlyne data.

The data also showed that late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, trimmed her stake in Canara Bank modestly to 1.54% from 1.57% in Q2FY26.

State-run banks are bucking a broader foreign pullback from the country’s equities, drawing inflows as lenders offer better valuations and stronger growth prospects. In comparison, global funds sold about 110 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) worth of Indian tech shares in the first half of February, on course for their biggest monthly withdrawal from the sector since August, Bloomberg reported.

Canara Bank share price historic performance Canara Bank share price has remained higher for the last five calendar years, delivering double-digit gains in each of those years, with 2022 emerging as the best annual performance with a 67% surge, followed by 2021 and 2025, when it delivered 55% and 54.72%, respectively.

Cumulatively, over the last three years, Canara Bank share price is up 186%, and over the last five-year period, it has rallied 407%, emerging as a top performer among state-owned banks.