Canara Bank share price hits fresh 52-week high; is the stock buy-worthy?
Canara Bank share price has been in the green since October 26, up about 34 per cent in the last one year against a 5 per cent gain in Sensex.
Canara Bank share price rose over 2 per cent to hit their fresh 52-week high of ₹390.55 in intraday trade on BSE on Tuesday, October 31, looking set to extend the gains into the fourth consecutive session. Canara Bank share price today opened at ₹383.25 against the previous close of ₹382.55 and rose a little over 2 per cent to hit its 52-week high on the BSE. Around 11:50 am, the stock was 1.27 per cent up at ₹387.40 on BSE.
