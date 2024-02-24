Canara Bank shares: Board to consider stock split next week. Details here
Canara Bank stock split: The PSU bank has set a board meeting date on 26th February 2024 to consider and approve the stock sub-division
Stock split 2024: Canara Bank shares will be in focus on Monday as the board of directors of the state-owned bank is going to consider a stock split in its meeting scheduled on 26th February 2024. If approved, this would be the second big corporate event taking place at the PSU bank after a gap of nearly seven years. Canara Bank board had declared Rights Issue on 20th February 2017 and the rights issue size was ₹1,124 crore.
