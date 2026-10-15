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Canara Bank shares crash 6% after Q2 results - Should investors buy, sell, or hold? Experts decode

Canara Bank share price opened at 124.65 against its previous close of 124.85 and dropped more than 6% to 116.80, almost close to its 52-week low of 116.55, hit on 1 October.

Nishant Kumar
Updated15 Oct 2026, 09:55 AM IST
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Canara Bank share price crqashed nearly 6% in early deals on 15 October.
Canara Bank share price crqashed nearly 6% in early deals on 15 October. (an AI-generated image for representational purposes)
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Canara Bank shares crashed over 6% in morning trade on Thursday, 15 October, a day after the company reported its July-September quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27). Canara Bank share price opened at 124.65 against its previous close of 124.85 and dropped more than 6% to 116.80, almost close to its 52-week low of 116.55, whic it hit on 1 October.

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Canara Bank Q2 results 2026

During market hours on 14 October, Canara Bank reported an 8.40% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its profit for the September quarter at 5,175 crore. Net interest income (NII) for the quarter rose 20.39% YoY to 11,005 crore, while net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.53% from 2.52% YoY.

Global deposits during the quarter saw a decent 13.13% YoY rise to 16,97,305 crore and global advances also rose by a healthy rate of 19.46% to 13,75,060 crore.

On the asset quality front, gross NPA during the quarter declined by 102 bps to 1.33% and net NPA dropped by 24 bps to 0.30%.

The stock ended 3.87% higher at 124.85 on the BSE on 14 October.

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However, in the next trading session, the stock declined due to heavy profit booking, with volume jumping more than 1.27 times.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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