Active Stocks
Wed May 15 2024 15:59:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.60 0.39%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 947.20 -1.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 361.35 1.55%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,438.85 -1.57%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 314.20 1.62%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Canara Bank shares jump 5% after 1:5 stock split. Experts see more upside
BackBack

Canara Bank shares jump 5% after 1:5 stock split. Experts see more upside

Asit Manohar

Canara Bank shares today opened upside and touched an intraday high of ₹118.90 apiece on NSE

The Canara Bank board recently declared a stock subdivision from the existing face value of ₹10 per share to ₹2 per equity share. (Photo: Mint)Premium
The Canara Bank board recently declared a stock subdivision from the existing face value of 10 per share to 2 per equity share. (Photo: Mint)

Canara Bank shares, a key player in the PSU bank stock market, experienced a surge in buying activity today, coinciding with the stock trading ex-split. This significant event was pre-determined by the board of directors, who set the record date for the stock split in a 1:5 ratio as 15th May 2024. Following the split, the adjusted close price of Canara Bank shares on Tuesday was 113.30 apiece on NSE. Today, the post-adjustment opening price was 116.25 per share on NSE, reaching an intraday high of 118.90 per share, marking a notable 5 percent increase from Tuesday's adjusted close price of 113.30 per share.

Insights from stock market experts suggest that the stock split is likely to boost the trade volume of Canara Bank shares, which are still available at attractive valuations. Post-split, the shares are available at a promising PE multiple of around 1.47, indicating the PSU bank's successful management of its cost of funding. These experts anticipate a further surge in Canara Bank shares in the post-stock split period, offering a potential opportunity for investors.

Canara Bank share price target

Sharing his insights on Canara Bank's share price outlook, Saurabh Jain, Vice President—Research at SMC Global Securities, stated, "With the recent peak in interest rates, the cost of funding has emerged as a crucial factor in selecting a banking stock. Canara Bank's CASA ratio, though lower than its peers, indicates a promising low cost of funding and high income in the upcoming quarters. This advantage is expected to position Canara Bank shares to outperform its peers in the near future."

Shiju Koothupalakkal, Technical Research Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher, shared his technical analysis of Union Bank and Canara Bank shares. He explained, "Canara Bank is currently facing a resistance at the 119 to 120 apiece level. However, once this resistance is breached, we can expect the state-owned stock to reach new heights, surpassing its existing record high of 126.58."

Canara Bank stockk split

The Canara Bank board recently declared a stock subdivision from the existing face value of 10 per share to 2 per equity share. The board further set 15th May 2024 as the record date for the stock split.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 May 2024, 01:25 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue