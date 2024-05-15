Canara Bank shares jump 5% after 1:5 stock split. Experts see more upside
Canara Bank shares today opened upside and touched an intraday high of ₹118.90 apiece on NSE
Canara Bank shares, a key player in the PSU bank stock market, experienced a surge in buying activity today, coinciding with the stock trading ex-split. This significant event was pre-determined by the board of directors, who set the record date for the stock split in a 1:5 ratio as 15th May 2024. Following the split, the adjusted close price of Canara Bank shares on Tuesday was ₹113.30 apiece on NSE. Today, the post-adjustment opening price was ₹116.25 per share on NSE, reaching an intraday high of ₹118.90 per share, marking a notable 5 percent increase from Tuesday's adjusted close price of ₹113.30 per share.
