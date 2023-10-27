Canara Bank shares soar 8% to 52-week high on impressive Q2 numbers
The state-owned bank reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of ₹3,606 crore in Q2 FY24, a jump of 42.81% compared to the net profit of ₹2,525 crore reported in the same period last year.
Canara Bank shares exhibited an upward trend for the second straight day, surging by almost 8% to record a new 52-week high of ₹387.80 apiece. At 1:30 PM, the stock was trading with a gain of 6.52% at ₹382.75.
