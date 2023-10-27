Canara Bank shares soar 8% to 52-week high on impressive Q2 numbers

Canara Bank shares exhibited an upward trend for the second straight day, surging by almost 8% to record a new 52-week high of ₹387.80 apiece. At 1:30 PM, the stock was trading with a gain of 6.52% at ₹382.75.

This strong uptick in the shares was in response to the bank's impressive September quarter numbers, which were released on Thursday after market hours. The state-owned bank reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of ₹3,606 crore in Q2 FY24, a jump of 42.81% compared to the net profit of ₹2,525 crore reported in the same period last year.

In the preceding June quarter, the bank had reported a net profit of ₹3,535 crore. The strong rise in the net profit during the quarter was attributed to a healthy growth in the net interest income and a drop in provisions.

The net interest income of the bank grew by 19.76% YoY to ₹8,903 crore in the September quarter, while the net interest margin of the bank came in at 3.02% in Q2, an improvement of 19 basis points YoY.

The pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) of the bank reached ₹7,616 crore for the September 2023 quarter, showing a growth of 10.30% YoY. The bank's provisions came down to ₹4,010 crore from ₹4,380 crore in Q2FY23.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio stood at 4.76% in Q2 FY24 as against 6.37% in Q2 FY23. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio improved to 1.41% in Q2 FY24 from 2.19% in Q2 FY23. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 88.73% in Q2FY24 from 85.36% in Q2FY23.

Global business increased by 10.12% YoY to ₹21,56,181 crore in Q2 FY24, with global deposits coming at ₹12,32,215 crore, a growth of 8.66% YoY, and global advances (gross) stood at ₹9,23,966 crore, a surge of 12.11% YoY. Further, the domestic deposits of the bank jumped by 8.22% YoY to ₹11,43,394 crore.

Following the company's Q2FY24 performance, global brokerage firm JM Financial maintained its 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of ₹395 apiece.

Kotak Institutional Equities also maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock, setting a target price of ₹425. The brokerage expects delinquencies for Canara Bank to remain muted in the current benign environment. Consequently, it expects the bank to maintain high return ratios, driven by a steady decline in credit cost, offsetting the impact of any pressure on its margins.

Along with this, high financial leverage will support the sustainability of the mid-to-high teen RoEs over the medium term, it added.

The bank has seen a significant re-rating over the past few quarters, thereby narrowing the valuation gap with its best-in-class peers. A further re-rating will be contingent on the re-rating of the PSU banking space as a whole, as stated by the brokerage.

Motilal Oswal also retained its 'buy' recommendation on the stock with a target price of ₹440 apiece.

